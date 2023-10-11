Light rain gives way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon; late-week warm-up yields to mild and dry weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mid-level moisture and energy associated with Eastern Pacific Hurricane Lidia, now dissipated over Mexico, will bring showers again today, but skies clear the rest of the week and through the weekend.

Temperatures moderate quickly as the wet-weather system moves eastward and away from the Coastal Bend. Expect upper 70s this afternoon, middle 80s Thursday and lower 90s by Friday. A cold front late Friday will drop daytime temperatures into the middle to lower 80s. Overnights will be in the lower 70s, then dip into the 60s and even upper 50s by early next week. Accompanying the late Friday cold front will be isolated rain showers, mainly over inland parts of the Coastal Bend.

Things are generally quiet now in the tropics. Tropical Storm Sean has been named in the deep Tropical Atlantic but will remain in the open waters and is no threat to land. The remnants of Lidia have dissipated over Mexico.

Viewing conditions for the upcoming annular solar eclipse midday Saturday appear very good, with scattered clouds and a gusty north northeasterly wind.