Less humid afternoons on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good afternoon!

Today has been a fairly pleasant day, with afternoon sunshine and somewhat improved humidity. In fact, our humidity is will be a bit lower as we head into each of the next couple of afternoons. With slightly drier air, our afternoon high temperatures will increase. Tomorrow morning will feel less muggy with a lows in the low to middle 70s. Expect temperatures to climb into the middle 90s by this weekend. with cooler mornings in the lower 70s.

With drier air above the Coastal Bend, we'll enjoy abundant sunshine with hardly any clouds. With hotter temperatures and full sun, be sure to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water. Take breaks indoors to beat the heat! Be sure to check in on friends and family— children, the elderly, and pets are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Have a great evening!