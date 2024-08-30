Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Starts off somewhat dry then soggy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the work week with Labor Day Weekend just ahead. The weekend looks to start off somewhat dry with t-shower increasing early next week with a frontal boundary moving in from central Texas.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers will be stray at best with mostly sunny skies. The sea breeze could spark a pop up shower or two. Temperatures will be just below average as we remain in the low 90s fr our afternoon high. This is how we will start the weekend tomorrow with drier conditions and the possibility for some spotty showers but as a frontal boundary moves through central Texas this will reignite our t-shower activity, making for dry then soggy holiday weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with some stray showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and a chance for overnight showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Spotty pop up showers and mostly sunny

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Have great day and wonderful holiday weekend!