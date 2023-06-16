It's fair to partly cloudy, hazy and windy but hot and humid over the Coastal Bend, with no rain chance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mid-summer-like heat dome remains locked in over South Texas from today through the weekend, and prospects for meaningful change are slim through late next week. That means a dangerous combination of extreme heat and humidity, and essentially no chance for rainfall. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through this evening for much of the Coastal Bend, while a Head Advisory prevails over the rest of the area. An Excessive Heat Warning means there exists life-threatening extreme heat, and precautions need to be taken to avoid heat related illnesses. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle 90s along the coast and near 110 degrees inland this afternoon and again on Saturday. Overnight readings from the upper 70s to lower 80s will provide little relief. Heat indices of between 115 and 124 are expected for the next several afternoons. Meanwhile, a strong south southeast wind will keep abundant low-level Gulf moisture in place as well as churning up the coastal waters, prompting a Small Craft Advisory.

It is hoped that the extended atmospheric models are correct in shifting the upper-level heat dome westward and away from South Texas by late next week. That would mean less heat and improving chances for rainfall. Time will tell.

