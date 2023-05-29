Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall dot Coastal Bend this afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-level disturbance is igniting isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, tapering off Tuesday with the rest of the weekend generally dry and seasonably warm. Slow movement of the storms means there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall this afternoon and evening that may result in localized flash flooding. Be aware of the risks, and "turn around don't drown." The disturbance will be mostly out of the area by midday Tuesday, although some lingering moisture and instability may bring stray showers late in the afternoon during peak heating. A ridge in the upper air will stabilize the region the rest of the work week, with isolated showers returning Sunday and Monday of next week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Light easterly wind will become breezy out of the southeast, gusting to around 20 mph, Wednesday through Friday. With the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season June 1st (Thursday), it is important to check your preparedness. Tune into our sister station KRIS6 Tuesday, May 30th at 630 pm for our hurricane special report: Plan, Prepare and Survive.

