Isolated T-Showers Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Two improvements can be expected this week: lower temperatures and more opportunities for rain!

Showers occurring along a weak boundary near the I-10 corridor will meander toward the Coastal Bend. While most of the activity will fizzle out before it gets to our area, a few showers and storms can be expected. Northern parts of the Coastal Bend are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather (per the NOAA Storm Prediction Center). This means there is a low probability of a storm becoming severe between now and daybreak. If any storms do strengthen, the main concern will be for strong winds.

Tuesday morning could be a wet one for some folks as early morning showers are likely to move across our coastal communities. Dry conditions will then settle in an another small opportunity for showers will develop Tuesday afternoon. With less moisture, significant rain is not expected. This also means that 'feels like' temperatures won't be as hot! We should once again avoid heat alerts. Wednesday through the end of the week should remain mostly sunny and dry. Rain chances return this weekend.

Have a great week!