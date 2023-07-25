Isolated showers dot Coastal Bend this afternoon; stray showers expected again Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level instability will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms today and Wednesday, with stray to isolated showers returning Friday through Sunday. Saharan dust will be a factor mid-week. A weak disturbance combined with Gulf moisture and a sea breeze to generate isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with a few showers returning for your Wednesday. Another round of stray to isolated showers is expected Friday through Sunday as tropical moisture and instability move into the region. The rainfall will be inhibited by Saharan dust, however, which is making for hazy skies today through Thursday. Meantime, above normal afternoon temperatures can be expected for the next week, with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices of between 110 and 116 degrees. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s. Wind is not going to be much of a factor, with gusts barely exceeding 20 miles an hour.

The tropics remain generally quiet. A disturbance approaching the Windward Islands from the Tropical Atlantic remains disorganized, and conditions do not favor intensification as it moves westward into the eastern Caribbean Sea. The Eastern Pacific Basin is quiet, as well.

