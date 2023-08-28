Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening; otherwise, hot and dry for the week ahead.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak frontal boundary moving through the Coastal Bend today will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, fair skies with hot afternoons and mild nights can be expected through the coming week. Today's frontal boundary will slide south of the region on Tuesday, followed by dry air that will heat to well over 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Thereafter, highs will gradually moderate from the low 100s to the middle 90s by this coming weekend. Overnights will be clear and mild, with daybreak temperatures in the middle 70s.

Expect the isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening to generate strong, gusty winds but only modest amounts of precipitation in the relatively dry air. Northeast to east winds at 10 to 22 miles an hour will prevail the next several days.

The tropics remain active but non-threatening for the western Gulf of Mexico. Franklin will move past Bermuda the next couple of days and sweep into the far North Atlantic, while Idalia will undergo rapid intensification to at least a Category 3 hurricane prior to landfall along Florida's Gulf coast. Expect moderate to high rip current risks by midweek on our Gulf-side beaches from Idalia. Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Irwin will remain in open waters as it moves northwesterly, away from North America.

