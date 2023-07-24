Isolated showers and thunderstorms are dancing across the Coastal Bend this afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak disturbance combined with Gulf moisture and a seabreeze will induce isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms today and Tuesday; otherwise, expect sunny and hot conditions this upcoming week. The powerful upper-level ridge that has dominated our weather pattern for the past month is now situated over the Rockies. Just to its east, a weak disturbance is providing just enough instability to generate showers and thunderstorms along a seabreeze this afternoon and again for your Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will add up to around a quarter inch where the wetness occurs, but those locales will be few in number and far in between. Meantime, the hot and quite humid conditions will continue. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s will combine with the high levels of humidity to bring heat indices of between 110 and 118 degrees through the coming week. Overnights will drop into the upper 70s. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon and likely will be issued again for Tuesday.

In the tropical Atlantic, a weak disturbance 600 miles east of the Windward Islands is showing little signs of organization or potential for development. The Eastern Pacific is quiet, so there are no threats to the Texas coast at this time.

