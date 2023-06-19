Intense heat, humidity persist under sunny skies and gusty southerly winds; no relief seen soon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure over South Texas has shifted slightly west but remains dominant over the region, bringing Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories which can be expected through the coming week. The extremely humid Gulf air lingers along the immediate coastline, but drier conditions prevail further inland. Nevertheless, the much high afternoon temperatures inland mean heat indices area wide will be about the same each day. Expect heat indices of between 112 and 125 this afternoon and again each afternoon through Friday. Some relief may be expected over the coming weekend, but little to no rainfall is in store. A south to southeast wind at 14 to 28 miles an hour will be the rule. Overnight relief from the heat will be slight, at best, with minimum temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s and minimum heat indices in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

In the tropical Atlantic, Tropical Depression #3 has formed about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Bret in a day or so and will continue a west to west northwest motion at 15 to 20 mph. We will keep you informed.

