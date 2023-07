CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

We had another hot, humid afternoon with 'feels like' temperatures in the 110s. Southeast winds provided us with gusty conditions throughout the afternoon and will continue through this evening.

Temperatures will drop into the 80s tonight, but it will still be humid.

Friday will be yet another dangerously hot and humid day, but winds will decrease throughout the day. Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions will remain the same heat-wise.

Stay safe!