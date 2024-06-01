Increasingly hot and humid this weekend and through next week; heat advisories likely.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Less rain and more heat can be expected through this weekend and next week, while daytime temperatures surge deep into the 90s and heat indices approach danger levels.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Overnight rainfall was marginal and confined to the watershed

Heat advisories and possible excessive heat warnings will be needed for the coming week

Little to no additional rainfall expected this coming week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 80s

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 23 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, windy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 15 to 28 mph

Monday:

Mostly sunny, windy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

South southeast wind 16 to 28 mph

Be prepared for increasing risk of heat and humidity this weekend and over the coming week.