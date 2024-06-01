Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Increasingly hot and humid this weekend and through next week; heat advisories likely.

SWODY2.PNG
NOAA/SPC
Marginal Risk for Severe Storms for the Coastal Bend tonight.
SWODY2.PNG
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 10:17:03-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Less rain and more heat can be expected through this weekend and next week, while daytime temperatures surge deep into the 90s and heat indices approach danger levels.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Overnight rainfall was marginal and confined to the watershed
  • Heat advisories and possible excessive heat warnings will be needed for the coming week
  • Little to no additional rainfall expected this coming week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 23 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 28 mph

Monday:
Mostly sunny, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
South southeast wind 16 to 28 mph

Be prepared for increasing risk of heat and humidity this weekend and over the coming week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019