Increasing winds and humidity Friday through the weekend, but will it translate to rain chances?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As high pressure moves into the Gulf of Mexico, a deepening trough lee of the Rockies will accelerate onshore flow to windy conditions, pumping more humidity into the Coastal Bend through the weekend...but will it translate to rainfall?

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Becoming quite windy Friday through early next week, with increasing moisture content

Daytime temperatures linger in the lower to middle 80s

Overnights becoming increasingly mild and humid

Scant rain chances over the next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and mild

Temperature:

Low near 60

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Friday:

Sunny, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

Southeast wind 16 to 29 mph

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, very windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

Southeast wind 20 to 36 mph

Expect increasingly humid and quite windy conditions through the coming weekend, but little to no rainfall is expected through the next several days.