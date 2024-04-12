Watch Now
Increasing winds and humidity Friday through the weekend, but will it translate to rain chances?

Partly Cloudy, Windy and Mild through Friday
The Coastal Bend will remain partly cloudy with warm afternoons the next few days.
Posted at 8:45 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 21:45:42-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As high pressure moves into the Gulf of Mexico, a deepening trough lee of the Rockies will accelerate onshore flow to windy conditions, pumping more humidity into the Coastal Bend through the weekend...but will it translate to rainfall?

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Becoming quite windy Friday through early next week, with increasing moisture content
  • Daytime temperatures linger in the lower to middle 80s
  • Overnights becoming increasingly mild and humid
  • Scant rain chances over the next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and mild
Temperature:
Low near 60
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Friday:
Sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 16 to 29 mph

Saturday:
Partly cloudy, very windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 20 to 36 mph

Expect increasingly humid and quite windy conditions through the coming weekend, but little to no rainfall is expected through the next several days.

