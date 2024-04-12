Increasing winds and humidity Friday through the weekend, but will it translate to rain chances?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As high pressure moves into the Gulf of Mexico, a deepening trough lee of the Rockies will accelerate onshore flow to windy conditions, pumping more humidity into the Coastal Bend through the weekend...but will it translate to rainfall?
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Becoming quite windy Friday through early next week, with increasing moisture content
- Daytime temperatures linger in the lower to middle 80s
- Overnights becoming increasingly mild and humid
- Scant rain chances over the next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and mild
Temperature:
Low near 60
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph
Friday:
Sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 16 to 29 mph
Saturday:
Partly cloudy, very windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 20 to 36 mph
Expect increasingly humid and quite windy conditions through the coming weekend, but little to no rainfall is expected through the next several days.