Improving weather for Black Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — High pressure to our north and east will provide a light to moderate easterly flow over the area through the Holiday weekend. Only a little rain is expected along with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight partial clearing and chilly with light winds and a low of 49.

Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine light winds, dry and warmer with a high of 72.

Friday night will be cloudy damp and a little milder but still cool with a low of 55.

Saturday expect lots of clouds little sun, breezy and more humid with a high of 73 and some isolated late day showers.

Sunday isolated showers ending in the morning with considerable cloudiness and a late afternoon cold front with a high of 75.

Temperatures drop back into the 40's beginning Sunday night and for the first half of next week.