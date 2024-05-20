"I asked you not to talk about the heat." But we HAVE to talk about it, Ned!"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Conditions will remain excessively hot and humid this coming week, with a strong onshore wind keeping Gulf moisture in place.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

While daytime temperatures will be near normal, overnights will be stuffy and humid

High dewpoints will make heat indices of between 107 and 115 degrees

Little to no rainfall is expected

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 13 to 22 mph

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, windy and hazy

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 15 to 29 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy, windy and hazy

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Be especially mindful about excessive heat risk, not only to humans but to pets and wildlife.