"I asked you not to talk about the heat." But we HAVE to talk about it, Ned!"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Conditions will remain excessively hot and humid this coming week, with a strong onshore wind keeping Gulf moisture in place.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- While daytime temperatures will be near normal, overnights will be stuffy and humid
- High dewpoints will make heat indices of between 107 and 115 degrees
- Little to no rainfall is expected
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 22 mph
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, windy and hazy
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 29 mph
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy, windy and hazy
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph
Be especially mindful about excessive heat risk, not only to humans but to pets and wildlife.