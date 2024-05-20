"I asked you not to talk about the heat." But we HAVE to talk about it, Ned!"

Watch Now
The combination of above normal atmospheric moisture and a strong upper-level high will bring oppressive heat and humidity to the Coastal Bend over the next week, with little to no chance of rain.
Excessive heat recommendations
Posted at 3:10 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 16:10:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Conditions will remain excessively hot and humid this coming week, with a strong onshore wind keeping Gulf moisture in place.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • While daytime temperatures will be near normal, overnights will be stuffy and humid
  • High dewpoints will make heat indices of between 107 and 115 degrees
  • Little to no rainfall is expected

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 22 mph

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, windy and hazy
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 29 mph

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy, windy and hazy
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Be especially mindful about excessive heat risk, not only to humans but to pets and wildlife.

