Hurricane Outlook: 2024 will be very active

Posted at 7:15 PM, Apr 04, 2024
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Tx — Get ready for a busy season! That’s according to researchers at Colorado State University.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach presented CSU’s initial forecast at the 2024 National Tropical Weather Conference on South Padre Island. CSU has issued its most aggressive April hurricane outlook yet.

April forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season from Colorado State University.
The forecast calls for 23 named storms. Of those, 11 will be hurricanes, five of those being major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

Dr. Klotzbach said the higher numbers are a result of very warm waters across the Atlantic Basin and the return of La Niña. La Niña causes a friendlier atmospheric environment, with less wind shear— something that shreds hurricanes apart.

This university will issue the next seasonal forecast in June.

