HUMID AND HOT: Breezy southeast winds keep temps and humidity on the rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Oppressive humidity continues

Increasing heat risk into next week

Let's continue to practice those heat safety tips! Temperatures are warm even for June! Expect afternoon highs to be in the lower to mid-90s today with 'feels like' temps in the low to mid-100s. Please check-in on kids, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Here are some tips to beat the heat:

WX Tips to beat the heat!

Don't expect meaningful rainfall this week as high pressure will keep a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast. A silver lining is that rainfall is expected in the watershed— not much, but anything helps!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Very humid and breezy

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Humid and hot

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a cool week!