Hottest day of week with more heat on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Today was potentially our hottest day of the week as we tied our record high temp set back in 2023 at 101ºF. There's no relief in sight this week as the heat rolls on but possible relief could be in the forecast next week with somewhat decent rain chances in Tuesday. If you're wondering what is causing our oppressive conditions and want to know some of the reasons behind the heat this week be sure to check out our Science Snippet

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear with a few clouds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny and blazing hot
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday Night:
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Stay cool and have a good evening!

