HOT WEEK AHEAD: Monday kicks off a full week of dangerous heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Get ready for a week of challenging heat.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat Advisories will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for most of the Coastal Bend. Dangerous heat will be our biggest obstacle this week. Not only are the actual air temperatures going to be above-average this week, abundant humidity will amplify that heat. High pressure 'upstairs' in the upper levels of the atmosphere will lock in that hot, humid air for our forecast all week.

With high pressure overhead, don't expect much of a breeze this week with humid winds from the southeast at 10-15 mph. Our next best chance for rain looks to be Sunday with isolated thunderstorms possible. That's still several days away, so I'm cautiously optimistic but not holding my breath. We'll keep an eye on it!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Muggy and hot

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tuesday: Even hotter!

Temperature: High 101ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

