Hot today then rain chances on the rise again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ll start off the work week with another round of very hot temperatures and another round of high humidity. Heat indices for today will push 105-110 for many locations. Residents are urged to drink plenty of water and seek the shaded spots frequently if working outdoors for prolonged periods of time.

Rain chances will begin to increase late tonight and into Tuesday as a weak front sags down into South Texas with the support of a weak upper-level disturbance lingering over the central and northern parts of the state.

This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region. As the front makes a run south later tonight, we’ll see showers and storms move south, but break up as they do so. Then for Wednesday and Thursday, as the disturbance remains to our north, we’ll keep cloud coverage and the opportunity for showers and storms in the area. Some locations could pick up around 1-2 inches of rain.

By Friday and into the weekend, high pressure will take back over the forecast and things will begin to dry out and heat up again.

Today: Partly cloudy, humid and hot with only a stray shower…High: 94…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Tonight: Showers/storms moving in from the north and dissipating, partly cloudy and humid…Low: 74…Wind: SSW 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms in the region, mainly cloudy, but still hot…High: 90…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, still scattered showers and storms in the area…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers and storms…High: 90…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Rain chances decrease, mainly sunny, dry and windy…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly sunny, hot, humid and windy.

Have a great day!