Hot temperatures take over South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI — After a weekend full of showers and thunderstorms for parts of South Texas, in which some locations received in excess of 5-6 inches of rain, we’re really going to dry out this week.

We are tracking a cold front that will enter north Texas later today and bring cooler temperatures and some rainfall for those residents, but by the time the front gets here it will only bring a few stray, isolated at best, showers. Once that front goes by, we’ll see temperatures hover right around seasonal average with lots of sunshine and generally light winds.

In the meantime, today it’s all about the heat, high humidity and breezy southeasterly winds. Highs will approach the low 90s in Corpus Christi. Inland communities, west of 281, will max out in the low 100s.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and see the shaded spots frequently if working outdoors for prolonged periods of time.

Today: Good mix of clouds and sun, breezy, humid and very hot…High: 90…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Low-level fog forms again, lighter winds, stuffy and warm…Low: 73…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Weak cold front moves in around midday, stray/isolated showers, slightly cooler and mainly cloudy…High: 83…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Lot of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures, drier…High: 83…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: More sunshine, warmer and increasing humidity…High: 86…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Few more clouds, warm and breezy…High: 87…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day!