Hot temperatures stick around despite daily stray showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weather pattern here in South Texas continues to be dominated by upper-level high pressure that is resulting in plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures.

Even though afternoon’s have been on the hot side, we have, for the most part, have remained well below the seasonal average high of 95-96 degrees over the past several weeks. Still, the humidity is up and each day we have been experiencing triple-digit heat in the afternoon hours.

Residents are continuously urged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water when outdoors. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion can easily be achieved with the heat that we have.

The high-pressure pattern that we have in place will weaken ever so slightly the next few days and though it will continue to deliver mainly sunny skies and the hot temperatures, it will also allow daily rain chances to return too. These stray, to isolated at best, showers will be spotty throughout the region and many of us will stay dry. Those who are lucky enough to get the showers could see a quick quarter inch of rain before the shower either dries up or moves out. Not a huge deal, but the opportunity for them is there.

Tropical Storm Fred formed in the Caribbean late last night and is near the Dominican Republic this morning. It will continue to move towards the northwest and eventually towards the southeastern United States, towards Florida, by this weekend. Fred is not a threat to South Texas, but as it enters the eastern Gulf, we will keep a heightened watchful eye on its track. There is another area of disturbed weather in the south-central Atlantic, but has a low chance of tropical formation. This system, like Fred, is not a threat to us at this time.

Today: Lots of sunshine, a passing shower, hot and breezy…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, but muggy and warm…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunshine continues along with the very hot temperatures, only a stray shower…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mainly sunny skies, a passing shower, hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Aside from a stray shower, hot and sunny skies…High: 94…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, very hot and humid with a passing shower…High: 96…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Monday: Sunshine continues on with a passing shower, but mainly hot and dry…High: 95…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

