Hot, humid, windy and hazy conditions will persist through Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An abundance of heat and humidity, along with pesky haze, will remain entrenched over the Coastal Bend through the next several days. Only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat index values of 106 to 114 degrees will prompt Heat Advisories through Memorial Day

Excessive Heat Warnings may be needed for southern and inland Coastal Bend ares this weekend

A disturbance and its associated weak cold front will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy, hazy and humid

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

South southeast wind 16 to 28 mph

Thursday :

Mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 29 mph

Friday:

Sunny, windy, hot and humid

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 31 mph

Pay particular attention to signs of heat related stress and illness in the coming days. Make sure to stay hydrated, and seek air conditions whenever possible.