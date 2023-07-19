Hot, humid and hazy conditions accompany a southerly breeze today; slight rain chance next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air high pressure over the Intermountain West is maintaining excessive heat from the Desert Southwest into South Texas, but isolated showers return to the Coastal Bend early next week. Afternoon will remain sunny with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 through the middle of next week, at least, with heat indices of between 110 and 120 degrees. Overnights will be generally clear with daybreak lows in the upper 70s. A south to southeast breeze at 12 to 24 miles an hour will prevail. By early next week, a disturbance moving southward out of the southern Mississippi Valley will induce isolated showers across coastal South Texas. The best chances of rain will be along the immediate coast Monday and Tuesday as tropical moisture interacts with the disturbance. Still, rainfall totals will be meager, at less than 1/10 of an inch.

The Atlantic Basin remains generally quiet, although a tropical wave south of Cabo Verde has a low chance of development as it moves westward over the next seven days. A disturbance in the Eastern Pacific is well off the western Mexican coast and has a moderate chance of development, but it is moving away from North America.

