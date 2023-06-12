Hot, humid and breezy; no near-term relief from extreme heat for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air high pressure lingers over South Texas and northern Mexico, with disturbances gliding across its northern periphery through the Southern Plains, a combination bringing extreme heat and wind. The upper-level ridge will remain essentially motionless through the coming week, and even intensify its grip on the region. That will mean building heat and trapped humidity, a formula bringing heat index values of between 110 and 118 degrees. Heat Advisories early this week may need to be upgraded to Excessive Heat Warnings from Thursday through the weekend. Overnight readings will dip only into the upper 70s to lower 80s, so relief from the daytime heat will be fleeting and minimal. No rain is expected through the coming week. A south wind at 15 to 28 miles an hour will be the rule each afternoon, a direction coming off the continent and therefore supplying no sea breeze cooling to the region.

It is imperative that people having to be outdoors prepare for the extreme conditions by remaining hydrated, shielding themselves with cover whenever possible, and wearing light-colored and loose fitting clothing. Stay indoors whenever possible, in an air conditioned environment. Please be mindful of the stress extreme heat puts on the elderly, the chronically ill, and the very young who cannot look out for themselves. Also, bring outdoor pets indoors whenever possible, and keep them sheltered and hydrated.

