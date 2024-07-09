Watch Now
Hot, hot, hot Taco Tuesday forecast!

Heat Advisories in effect this afternoon for parts of the Coastal Bend
Julia's Tuesday Noon Weather Forecast
Sunny & Mild Today; Clear and Cold Tonight
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jul 09, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Make sure to SPF 30+ and a tall drink of water if you plan on being outdoors!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat Advisories in effect 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Near-record high temperatures
  • Rain chances return

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy and hot
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a cool Tuesday!

