Hot, hazy and humid today and Saturday, then storms come to visit Saturday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Unstable Gulf interacting with an upper-air trough and a cold front will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms Saturday night, followed by much cooler and drier air to begin the work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat indices between 95 and 105 expected again on Saturday

Thunderstorms Saturday night may bring 1/2 to 1 1/2 inches of rain

Cooler air will prevail Sunday and Monday

Stray showers expected much of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 20 mph

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy and windy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East southeast 13 to 26 mph

Saturday Night:

Cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the lower 60s

Winds:

East southeast 14 to 23 mph, shifting to the North northwest after midnight

Fortunate folks will receive over an inch of rain this weekend, but everyone will enjoy the cooler air Sunday and Monday.