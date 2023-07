CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

We're in for a hot day and week here in the Coastal Bend. As high pressure will be sitting just above us, expect humid conditions and intense heat with temperatures in the upper 90s and dipping into the 100s.

Heat advisories will be in effect this afternoon until 7 P.M.

No relief in rain is expected for this week so be sure to practice your heat safety tips and limit your time outdoors.

Be safe!