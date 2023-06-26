Hot, but a little less humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

It's Day 18 of our June heat wave and the heat goes on. Expect the tiniest bit of relief in 'feels like' temps as dry air moves in overhead. Humidity will be a little more tolerable and since that is a major player in the oppressive heat index values we see each afternoon, expect those values to decrease! We'll still have dangerous heat in the forecast all week, but conditions will slowly improve.

Heat alerts are in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today! I'm keeping a careful (wishful) eye on the weekend forecast; slim rain chances could offer a glimmer of hope for our rainfall deficit and possible relief to our hot forecast!

Have a great week!

