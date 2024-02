CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Temps reach the 90s today

Strong south winds

Cold front arrive Wednesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and windy

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: S 15 to 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SSE 5 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: NNW 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph

Have a terrific day!