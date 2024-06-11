Hot and humid but tolerable

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



High pressure will keep us hot and humid

Stray shower or two is possible tomorrow

Tropical moisture could bring more decent rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Dry and Mostly Sunny

Temperature: High 96º

Winds: E 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild

Temperature: Low 79º

Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with possible stray t-showers

Temperature: High 95º

Winds: E 10 to 15 mph

Have a great day!