Hot and humid but tolerable

Feels like temperatures will once again max out in the low 100s
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jun 11, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • High pressure will keep us hot and humid
  • Stray shower or two is possible tomorrow
  • Tropical moisture could bring more decent rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Dry and Mostly Sunny
Temperature: High 96º
Winds: E 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild
Temperature: Low 79º
Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with possible stray t-showers
Temperature: High 95º
Winds: E 10 to 15 mph

Have a great day!

