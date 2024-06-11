Hot and humid but tolerable

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- High pressure will keep us hot and humid
- Stray shower or two is possible tomorrow
- Tropical moisture could bring more decent rain chances next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Dry and Mostly Sunny
Temperature: High 96º
Winds: E 10 to 15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild
Temperature: Low 79º
Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with possible stray t-showers
Temperature: High 95º
Winds: E 10 to 15 mph
Have a great day!