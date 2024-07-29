Watch Now
Hot and hazy week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're starting this week with a switch up in the forecast.

We're trading below average temps and showers for hot, humid and hazy conditions this week as Saharan dust moves in tomorrow. Rain is out of the picture except for a couple of streamer showers.

Read more about why we saw some of those streaming showers this morning in our Science Snippet below.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Hot, sunny & hazy
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and windy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!

