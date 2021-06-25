Hot and dry for now; rain returns next week

CORPUS CHRISTI — We started off the work week with a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the area which has kept our rainfall above average, around 7 inches, for Corpus Christi International Airport.

Now as we end out the work week, we’ll enter into a brief pattern that will promote blazing to sweltering heat and above normal temperatures. We can thank upper-level high pressure for this.

This short-term hot and dry period will not last long as the weather pattern will again shift for the latter part of the weekend. Tropical moisture will start to move back into the area along with some upper-level support of the high pressure dome breaking down. This will result in some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast.

At this point, rainfall chances really begin to pick up on Monday and last pretty much through the entire week with daily shower/storm chances; however, rainfall accumulations should stay below an inch for many locations. With that said, under some of the heavier activity, there will be some spots that push 2-plus inches.

The tropical Atlantic continues to be mainly quiet. There are a few waves out there, the strongest way out in the eastern Atlantic just coming off the coast of Africa, and none pose a threat to us in South Texas. The 6WEATHER Team will continue to monitor and update if/when that changes.

Today: Mainly sunny, very hot, muggy and windy…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds roll in, very muggy and mild…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 7-14 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, breezy and still very hot…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Tropical moisture moving back in, hot with a few isolated showers…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers and storms…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, not as hot, scattered showers and storms…High: 87…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy, scattered showers and storms…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Have a fantastic weekend! Try to enjoy some of the area-wide events and stay cool and hydrated. Remember, have the umbrella ready for next week!