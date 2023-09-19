Hot and dry conditions continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Dry air persists in the atmosphere so this will prevent our "feels like" temperatures from getting too uncomfortable and certainly below the threshold necessary for heat alerts to be put in place. However, all good things come to an end, the humidity is set to return by Thursday.

Temperatures today will again be in the mid 90s and "feels like" temperatures will range between the upper 90s and lower 100s.

A light breeze coming from the Southeast will increase to 5 - 15 MPH by the afternoon with gusts up to 20 MPH.

Have a great day!