Here's the latest: road closures

Manny Venegas
Posted at 10:47 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 11:50:37-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi Public Works Department has provided a list of street closures. You can find the list below. You can also find an interactive traffic map with street closures HERE.

Corpus Christi street closures:

  • McKinzie Road at Haven Drive
  • Tancahua Street at Brewster Street
  • Resaca Street at Tancahua Street

North Beach South of Burleson Street closures:

  • East Surfside Boulevard at Pearl
  • East Surfside Boulevard at Breakwater
  • East Surfside Boulevard at Bridgeport
