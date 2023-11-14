Here comes the sun!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

While conditions are still damp outside, we'll dry out today with the help of sunshine and comfortable humidity today! A cloudy morning will transition into a partly cloudy afternoon, taking temperatures to the 70s across the region. Expect pleasant conditions thanks to north winds 10-15 mph, helping to keep humidity in check. The forecast remains pleasant through next weekend.

Dry conditions will continue through the rest of this week, so make plans to be outdoors! If the sunshine calls you to the coast, flooding will still be an issue along our gulf-facing beaches this afternoon, so a Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. to midnight. Some beach access roads may be inaccessible. A moderate risk of rip currents is also in place on this Tuesday.

Have a terrific Tuesday!