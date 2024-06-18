Heavy rainfall and high winds tonight and Wednesday; Tropical Storm and Coastal Flood Warnings in place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The primary impact of Potential Tropical Cyclone One will arrive in the Coastal Bend tonight and Wednesday, with torrential rain and consequent flooding, coastal flooding and tropical storm force winds. Additional showers and thunderstorms will persist through the upcoming weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers and storms will increasing this evening, along with stronger winds. Secure outdoor furnishings

Low lying and normally flood-prone areas will be subject to inundation tonight and Wednesday through Thursday

After the main storm exists the region, showers and thunderstorm will linger through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Tropical storm conditions

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

East northeast 25 to 35 gusting to 45 mph

Wednesday :

Tropical storm conditions

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East northeast 20 to 35 gusting to 45 mph

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy and windy with thunderstorms likely

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

East 23 to 30 mph

Prepared for road closures, power and cable outages, as well as flooding beach areas, for a couple of days.