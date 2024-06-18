Watch Now
Heavy rainfall and high winds tonight and Wednesday; Tropical Storm and Coastal Flood Warnings in place

Accumulated rainfall forecast through Thursday morning
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jun 18, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The primary impact of Potential Tropical Cyclone One will arrive in the Coastal Bend tonight and Wednesday, with torrential rain and consequent flooding, coastal flooding and tropical storm force winds. Additional showers and thunderstorms will persist through the upcoming weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Showers and storms will increasing this evening, along with stronger winds. Secure outdoor furnishings
  • Low lying and normally flood-prone areas will be subject to inundation tonight and Wednesday through Thursday
  • After the main storm exists the region, showers and thunderstorm will linger through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Tropical storm conditions
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East northeast 25 to 35 gusting to 45 mph

Wednesday :
Tropical storm conditions
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East northeast 20 to 35 gusting to 45 mph

Thursday:
Mostly cloudy and windy with thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
East 23 to 30 mph

Prepared for road closures, power and cable outages, as well as flooding beach areas, for a couple of days.

