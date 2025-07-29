HEATWAVE AHEAD: Multiple days of hot weather are in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Temps hotter than usual

Rain chances look slim

Quiet in the Tropics right now

Get ready for another round of heat... this time prolonged. As temperatures remain a few degrees above average, fluctuating humidity will make for both 'dry heat' and 'humid heat' this week. Please practice heat safety! Heat can be dangerous, even if heat alerts are not issued. Prolonged period of hot conditions can be especially had on kids, pets, and the elderly. Stay cool!

Drier air will lead to a cooler morning and even some patchy fog for Tuesday. Under sunny skies, temps will rise quickly to the middle 90s across most of the Coastal Bend. Temps will be hottest west of Highway 281, but coastal neighborhoods will likely feel as hot thanks to ample humidity. This trend continues all week with most neighborhoods in a 'feels like' temperature range from 105-109ºF. This will be more pronounced later in the week when things get very muggy. Since we are sitting under high pressure, we won't be about to put any of that humidity to good use as rain. Rain chances look pretty slim for the Coastal Bend, though there may be some in the forecast for the Victoria Crossroads.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and hot!

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday Night: Warm and humid, clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

