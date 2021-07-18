Heat, Humidity Increasing over Coastal Bend; Isolated Showers Dot Region Again Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While isolated showers dotted the Coastal Bend late this afternoon and will do so again on Monday, the main weather feature of note is the heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees both afternoons.

Thereafter, significant rain chances accompany a disturbance moving into the area from the north. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms by midday Tuesday, increasing to become numerous Tuesday night and likely on Wednesday. Numerous storms will persist Thursday before becoming more scattered Friday as the storm system moves west and out of range.

A generally fair and seasonably warm upcoming weekend is expected. Look for highs in the lower to middle 90s, dropping into the middle to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday due to clouds and rain. Lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s.