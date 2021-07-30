Heat and humidity dominate the weekend forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of upper-level high pressure lingering close by and an abundance of tropical moisture streaming in off the Gulf of Mexico has resulted in stifling hot temperatures in South Texas with triple digit heat and only a few stray to isolated showers and storms.

We’ll have another round of that today with showers and storms sparking up near the coastline early in the day and then beginning to migrate inland as the day progresses. The activity will remain overall stray to isolated in nature, so many of us will stay dry.

However, for those who do pick up the rainfall activity, there could be some brief heavy downpours, lightning and thunder, and winds that increase around 20-30 MPH.

The “heat dome” that is slightly to our north will begin to build back slowly over the weekend so we could still a few isolated showers and storms on Saturday, but the hazy, hot and humid conditions will still dominate our weather pattern.

Saharan dust will move back in this weekend and create hazy skies and bring our air quality down to moderate levels.

As the high sits over the region Sunday through early next week, afternoon highs will soar above normal into the upper 90s with heat indices around 110-115. Please use caution and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and do your best to keep cool.

Weekend outdoor plans should overall be good with, again, perhaps a brief rain-shower interruption. Beach conditions will come down a little with winds picking up slightly and creating a moderate rip current risk. Though it’ll be hot and perfect to be in the water, if you are not an experienced swimmer, be sure to keep closer to lifeguards.

By the middle of next week, our weather pattern shifts some and a weak front will stall to our north and throw some scattered showers and storms in our direction. As a result, the heat will come down into the low 90s.

Today: Blazing hot and humid with stray to isolated showers and storms…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid and mild…Low: 77…Wind: S 4-8 MPH.

Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid with some stray to isolated showers and storms…High: 95…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Blazing hot, breezy and humid with plenty of sunshine…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Very hot, humid and mainly sunny skies…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, showers to our north, but sweltering hot and humid…High: 97…Heat Index: 107-114…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms in the area, still hot, but more cloud coverage…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great weekend and keep cool!