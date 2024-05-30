Heat Advisory through 8 p.m., chance for more thunderstorms tonight and again Friday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong storms already have brought wind damage over North Texas today, and conditions favor storms developing in the Edwards Plateau this evening and moving across the Coastal Bend tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Storms tonight and Friday night may bring marginally severe hail and wind conditions

Heat advisories are likely through the weekend

Excessive heat is possible again next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, windy and humid with scattered overnight thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 28 mph

Friday:

Mostly sunny, windy and humid

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 17 to 32 mph

Friday Night:

Partly cloudy, windy and humid with scattered thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 14 to 26 mph

While thunderstorms pose a nocturnal risk the next few nights, afternoon heat bears you attention as well. Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.