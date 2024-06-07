Heat Advisories continue, but slightly less hot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! The heat is backing down just a little bit, but you still need to practice those heat safety steps to stay cool!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat Advisories begin at 1 p.m.

Slightly less humid

No meaningful rainfall in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, still hot

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Friday: Sunny and hot, but slightly less humid

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a great day!