HAZY SKIES: Saharan dust has arrived and remains through the end of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hotter on Thursday
- Hazy skies through Friday
- Showers possible this weekend
Saharan dust is here! It likely enhanced our lightning show this afternoon as thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on Corpus Christi's Southside. When there are dust particles around a thunderstorm, it can throw off the electrical 'structure' in the cloud and promote lighting. In today's case, there were several cloud-to-ground strikes!
Once the storms cleared, you may have noticed a lingering haze in the sky: Saharan dust. This batch of dust will peak on Thursday. While the dust offers beautiful sunrises and sunsets, we can expect hazy, gray skies and moderate air quality. Neighbors with respiratory sensitivities should limit time outdoors. Saharan dust will move up the Texas coast on Friday and once it's gone, rain chances will return. A few showers are possible this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Hazy and cooler
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Thursday: Hazy and breezy
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Thursday night: A few clouds, hazy
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a good evening!