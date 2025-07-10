CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Hotter on Thursday

Hazy skies through Friday

Showers possible this weekend

Saharan dust is here! It likely enhanced our lightning show this afternoon as thunderstorms dumped heavy rain on Corpus Christi's Southside. When there are dust particles around a thunderstorm, it can throw off the electrical 'structure' in the cloud and promote lighting. In today's case, there were several cloud-to-ground strikes!

HAZY SKIES: Saharan dust has arrived and remains through the end of the week

Once the storms cleared, you may have noticed a lingering haze in the sky: Saharan dust. This batch of dust will peak on Thursday. While the dust offers beautiful sunrises and sunsets, we can expect hazy, gray skies and moderate air quality. Neighbors with respiratory sensitivities should limit time outdoors. Saharan dust will move up the Texas coast on Friday and once it's gone, rain chances will return. A few showers are possible this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Hazy and cooler

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Hazy and breezy

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday night: A few clouds, hazy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a good evening!