Hazy, hot, windy and very humid conditions persist across the Coastal Bend this afternoon with no relief seen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure in the upper atmosphere over northeast Mexico and South Texas will move very little the next few days, exacerbating the already oppressive heat and humidity, with no rain expected. The primary threat from this scenario is excessive heat: heat indices are expected each afternoon to reach between 114 and 120 degrees, so Heat Advisories will be in effect. In the western Brush Country an Excessive Heat Warning is posted. Air temperatures will reach the middle 90s along the coastal areas and 105 and 110 well inland. A gusty south southeasterly wind will exceed 30 mph at times. Overnight readings from the upper 70s to lower 80s provide little relief from the oppressive heat. The intense heat wave may lessen by next Wednesday as the upper-level ridge shifts slight west, allowing slightly lower daytime temperatures. In the meantime, anyone having to be outdoors for extended periods of time needs to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat whenever possible.

