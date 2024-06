Daily heat advisories persist with oppressive feels like temperatures

Posted at 7:01 PM, Jun 27, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dangerous heat with Heat Advisories in effect until 6 PM

Overnight showers possible Friday night

Sarahan dust moves in this weekend CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hot, evening t-showers possible

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph Have a good evening!

