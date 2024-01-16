Hard freeze again tonight, briefly milder Wednesday and Thursday, then chilly again Friday & Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Temperatures moderate Wednesday and Thursday, then cool again Friday and Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Another hard freeze early Wednesday morning
- Warming into the lower 70s Thursday
- Potential for significant rainfall early next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and very cold
Temperature:
Low in the middle 20s with wind chills in the middle teens
Winds:
North 6 to 12 mph
Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny but still cool
Temperature:
High in the lower 50s
Winds:
Northeast to east 4 to 8 mph
Thursday:
Mostly sunny and warmer
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southwest 5 to 10 mph.
A cold front late Thursday brings colder air again, with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday. A good chance of significant rainfall exists Sunday through Tuesday (especially on Monday).