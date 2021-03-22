Gusty Winds Return Today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a fantastic weekend with lots of sunshine, mild temperatures and finally some lower wind speeds, we are going turn the coin and see more clouds today along with stronger wind gusts back in South Texas.

A weak frontal boundary will push into North Texas today, which will increase clouds and wind over our region by this afternoon. The front will stall and dissipate over us early Tuesday and result in only a few stray showers and do little to anything as far as cooling temperatures off.

Another weak front is forecast to arrive Thursday morning and will give us another opportunity for a few showers, but these chances will be low too and only isolated in nature. Many of us are in desperate need of some rain and though the chances are not at zero the entire week, they will remain on the low end as temperatures remain above normal.

Today: Increasing clouds, turning windy and near seasonal…High: 78…Wind: SSE 20-30 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Partly to mainly cloudy, less wind and cool…Low: 61…Wind: SSW 4-8 MPH.

Tuesday: Few early AM showers with weak front, otherwise main cloudy and warm…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Good amount of cloud coverage, warm and turning breezy again…High: 86…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Thursday: Early morning front arrives with isolated showers, breezy & still warm…High: 83…Wind: NW 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Cool morning in the 50s, partly cloudy, mild and breezy…High: 81…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Good mix of clouds and sun, no rain chances, breezy and warm.

Have a great day!

