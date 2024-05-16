Gulf humidity quickly returned to the Coastal Bend...and rain chances are not far behind

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Humidity has quickly returned to the Coastal Bend on a gusty southeasterly breezy, so overnights will be humid and days sweltering. Also expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, with a hot and humid weekend in store.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect local rainfall totals of .25 to .75 inch Thursday through Friday

A south southeasterly breezy will gusty to near 30 mph

Heat indices of between 105 and 114 can be expected through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 13 to 24 mph

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, windy and very warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat indiex around 108 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 28 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 112 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 5 to 10 mph

Be prepared for extreme heat and humid over the next several days, especially if participating in or attending the Saturday Beach-to-Bay Marathon.