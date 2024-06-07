Great weekend forecast ahead for the Coastal Bend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! After a refreshing morning, we'll warm up quickly. Yes, it'll still be hot-- but it'll feel a lot better!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot temps, but less humidity

No heat alerts expected

A few t-showers early Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, less humid, and hot

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny & hot— great!

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!