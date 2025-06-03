Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Gradual warming this week brings rising heat risk conditions

Gradual warming this week brings rising heat risk conditions
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Another warm week here in the Coastal Bend with a gradual warming trend towards the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High pressure continues to settle over the Coastal Bend, leading to sunny and clear skies. We will still be humid throughout the week and it will be important to practice heat safety tips as feels-like temperatures will consistently hit the triple digits this week.

Our more west and southern neighbors are feeling the brunt of the heat as more inland neighborhoods warm up faster than those along the coast. As far as rain chances, you can expect a primarily dry week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny conditions

Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies, windy

Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk